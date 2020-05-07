OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

THUMBS UP! To Decatur and Macon County law enforcement. The agencies announced that being masked and armed while under the COVID-19 orders is not a crime. The announcement is common sense. As Decatur Police Deputy Chief Shane Brandel said, “As a police officer and as a leader in the police department, I would not want officers enforcing that (concealed carry laws) under those situations.” Gun owners and concealed carry permit holders often feel as though they’re under attack. This announcement should placate some of their concerns.

THUMBS UP! To Kyle Tomey, owner of the now-closed Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe. Tomey closed this week, a victim of COVID-19/ But Tomey also said he would reimburse any customers for unused punch cards. It’s a great and caring business person who continues to be concerned with customers even as their livelihood has vanished.