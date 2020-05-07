OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Decatur and Macon County law enforcement. The agencies announced that being masked and armed while under the COVID-19 orders is not a crime. The announcement is common sense. As Decatur Police Deputy Chief Shane Brandel said, “As a police officer and as a leader in the police department, I would not want officers enforcing that (concealed carry laws) under those situations.” Gun owners and concealed carry permit holders often feel as though they’re under attack. This announcement should placate some of their concerns.
THUMBS UP! To Kyle Tomey, owner of the now-closed Hungry Hippo Board Game Cafe. Tomey closed this week, a victim of COVID-19/ But Tomey also said he would reimburse any customers for unused punch cards. It’s a great and caring business person who continues to be concerned with customers even as their livelihood has vanished.
THUMBS DOWN! To this week’s revelations about the Chinese reaction to COVID-19. To the surprise of few, details are emerging that China’s government held back information, misrepresented numbers and stockpiled medical supplies. They were behaving more like enemy than cooperative entity. We are given examples daily of the negative results of shiedling information and the outcome when agreements are broken and forthrightness is shortcoming. It’s never good. Why do people continue to think otherwise?
THUMBS UP! To the city of Decatur. The decision to remove discussion of a penalty for those not wearing facemasks in public. There may come a time when we’ll feel the regulation needs a boost. But implementing a decision about penalties just as the new order is coming into effect feels more like assuming guilt than about public safety.
THUMBS UP! To volunteers. The efforts of those continuing getting up each day and doing.things for others is an inspiration, and speaks to the spirit of Central Illinois. Whether it’s buying food for front line workers, make sure the less fortunate among us are being tended to and other important volunteer work, the job they’re doing is both admirable and inspiring.
31 photos from the Herald & Review archives
'City of Decatur'
400-meter dash
Agricultural Parade
Aldi on Illinois 121
Allerton Mansion library
ASCS
Blowing snow
Braided rugs
Capt. David L. Allen
Cattle embryos
Checkers tournament
Coach John Alexander
Corn Belt FS airplane
Diary
Free ride
Grand Avenue
Historical mural
International Popular Rotorcraft Association
Leslie Thomas Allen
Macon County AAA
Macon playoffs
Millikin chief librarian
Pilot Dudley Kelley
Quicksilver MX
Ralph Allan
Shoveling
Sleet storm
Snowplows
Stuck Volkswagen
Sweetness
Take flight
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!