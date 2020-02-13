OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the hope of progress and change. The legislative inspector general for the Illinois General Assembly has made it clear to lawmakers that the watchdog commission struggles to do any meaningful work because of the requirements of the process. We continue to be overwhelmed by stunning discoveries and admissions of lawmakers breaking ethics vows and breaking the law. Clearly the ongoing events in Springfield make it obvious the oversight is needed,

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS UP! To cooperation for a feel-good evening. Churches united and volunteers were out in force for Decatur’s second Night to Shine. Nearly 250 people attended the event, designed to give those with special needs a prom experience.

THUMBS UP! For music opportunities. As detailed in Monday’s Herald & Review, among the numerous opportunities for amateurs to get together and play some music are jam sessions at Decatur Brew Works and at Rock Springs Nature Center. Those are in addition to regular open mic nights at other venues.

THUMBS UP! To Millikin radio station WJMU. They’re nominated for eight national awards from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System, the most they’ve had. The station, like so many programs at Millikin, provides training that often leads directly into work in the field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0