OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To those who have seen the wise side of scaled-down or postponed nuptials. Delaying a major life event like a wedding is not only a disappointment, but decisions being made for the good of health are correct decisions. At least they’ll have the memory of making history. And maybe some of them can help graduates who miss their own ceremonies through their own disappointment.

THUMBS DOWN! To a numbing statistic. This week, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New York City surpassed the deaths at the World Trade Center on 9/11. Maybe that helps bring home for some the idea that this coronavirus is very real and can be fatal. Here’s hoping people begin listening more to the medical and science experts who have been dealing with the issue for months and preparing for it for years. “I feel fine” means nothing. Nothing.

THUMBS DOWN! To unemployment. As with so many things in our bizarre current time, state and national unemployment numbers are unbelievably skyrocketing. None of us have experienced anything like this before. Our hope is that our debtors realize these are unprecedented times as bills turn overdue.

THUMBS UP! To retail outlets like Kroger and Walmart. They’re reducing the number of people allowed in stores. That move may make life shopping feel more like we’re doing so in an authoritarian society, but it also increases our safety. Compliments as well to those businesses for the bonuses they’re offering employees for working. Maybe when we get on the other side of this, we can re-evaluate what we’re willing to pay retail workers.

