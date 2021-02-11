OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his pledge to not raise state income tx this year. The governor has said he won't look for increases in spending, either. Now, this is Illinois politics, and nothing is going to change overnight. And we'll see how this Pritzker pledge plays out. But it shows he's received the message from the November election's rejection of his graduated-rate income tax proposal.

THUMBS UP! For the help. Among warming food and shelter centers in Decatur are the Decatur Civic Center, the Oasis Day Center, Good Samaritan Inn, Salvation Army Men's Shelter, Carriage House women's emergency shelter and The Inc Spot/Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois. When you see someone in need, point them in the direction of those services.

THUMBS DOWN! To a subpar Super Bowl game and halftime show. We’ll consider COVID hangover as the cause for the flaccid day of entertainment. The recipe for disaster: A one-sided game with little intrigue combined with a halftime show with poor sound and a public reaction that truly showed America’s age and social divisions.

THUMBS UP! For Girl Scout cookies. One of our favorite comfort foods is available for stocking up. Check out getyourgirlpower.org to be directed to local cookie booths. Our tip: Peanut Butter Patties are, as Girl Scout member support coordinator Kim Emery said about one of this year's new cookies, "primo."

