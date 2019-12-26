OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And happy trails to Decatur Public Transit System manager George Smith. After 46 years of working with Decatur’s bus service, the last 24 as the organization’s operations manager, Smith is retiring.The best example of how long he worked for the transit system, Smith told reporter Donnette Beckett about when drivers used to take bathroom breaks at Osco downtown.

THUMBS UP! And thank you to everyone who worked inconvenient hours this week. Most of us were able to go where we wanted to go for the Christmas holiday. One of the reasons we were able was because of those people willing to work on a day during which they’d probably rather be somewhere else.

THUMBS DOWN! To the revelation of a faulty icon. But thumbs up for getting closer to the truth. Few items have shown better the flurry of fanatacism and one-upmanship among historic items than the ongoing discussion about the Abraham Lincoln stovepipe hat purchased in 2007 by the private Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation. The hat’s authenticity has undergone numerous examinations, and each seems to show that the chapeau was not owned by the 16th President. The case is a textbook example of how even the collectors’ worlds of assorted artifacts can be fooled.

THUMBS UP! To good sports at St. Patrick School. While they were the first or last to do so, the school’s instructors incentivized a charity drive by offering a pie in the face of a junior high teacher, Jerry Spain, for $750 raised, and principal Nick Blackburn offered his own face if the students surpassed $1,000. They did, and pie abounded. Fun photographs, great story, and nice charity work besides.

