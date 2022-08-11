OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To better economic news. All of the 22 million jobs lost from the March 2002 COVID outbreak have been recovered. Unemployment dipped to 3.5%, matching the 50-plus year low reached just before the pandemic. On top of that, Macon County has had the lowest gas prices in the state. Our $3.68 gallons are 35 cents lower than the AAA national average, and a whopping 73 cents under the Illinois average.

THUMBS DOWN! To the far right's reaction to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted an upside-down American flag -- the U.S. Flag Code says that should never be done "except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property." Greene also tweeted "DEFUND THE FBI!” FOX host Laura Ingraham said, "When We get power back, it's time to hold everyone accountable — the military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power." A search warrant has to be OK'd by a judge based on grand jury testimony. Taylor Green and Ingraham have both decried the "defund the police" movement and lay claim to being part of the law and order party. Apparently not this law, and not this order.

THUMBS UP! To football starting. Like it or not -- and we understand millions line up on either side of the discussion -- last Sunday was the final Sunday without professional football. By the end of this weekend, every team will have a preseason game under their belts, and America’s favorite sport will dominate discussions through February and beyond. College football starts with a slew of games on Saturday, Aug. 27, including Illinois playing Wyoming. Two days before that, high school football begins.

THUMBS DOWN! To laziness potentially endangering thousands. A woman working security at last weekend’s Lollapalooza spread a rumor on social media saying there was a live shooter at the Chicago music event. She even created an additional online account to spread the rumor further. Unfortunately for the 18-year-old, similar to many technology novices, she didn’t realize that the original rumor and the account creation could easily be tracked down. Asked why she spread the lie, the woman say she was tired of working and wanted to go home.

THUMBS DOWN! To copyright violations. A Texas church is in hot water for its production of the Tony-winning musical “Hamilton.” Not only were the performances presented without acquiring rights permission, but the church’s production also re-wrote the musical to include anti-LGBTQ language and Christian proselytizing that’s absent from the actual script. Maybe this will serve as a lesson to all theater groups. The owners of these plays mean business, and anyone who’s worked on even the smallest production will tell you it’s big business. Copyright holders expect to be paid, and holders of the most popular plays will make sure they get their money. In this case, an avid group of theater experts uncovered the production -- which even streamed online -- and the story moved into the mainstream.