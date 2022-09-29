OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the Small Home Improvement Program. The plan will allow low- to moderate-income homeowners in Decatur’s urban core to apply for grants to fund their home repair projects. SHIP will cover a variety of eligible home repairs including, but not limited to: roofs, porches and exterior steps, foundation and structural improvements, accessibility improvements for occupants with disabilities and lead remediation. Eligibility requirements and further information are available on the city’s website.

THUMBS UP! To more extensive enforcement of Scott's Law. The law is the legal requirement for drivers to pull over, slow down or stop to give safe clearance to stopped emergency vehicles. Macon County Sheriff Jim Root warns drivers his deputies will be out in force in October looking for violators. Slow down or stop and avoid tragedies.

THUMBS UP! To more nurses. They won't be filling open positions immediately, but Richland Community College's nursing program is expanding, which will help. The expansion triples the size of Richland's ability to train health care professionals. Via a partnership with the Decatur Memorial Foundation, which is providing a $3.2 million grant to the EnRich Healthcare Program, Richland will be able to expand the use of technology, implement increased simulation learning in the classroom, lab and clinical settings, and create three faculty positions and four administrative positions, as well as offer substantial scholarships for prospective students. The program will unfold over the next four years

THUMBS UP! To the Illinois State Fair. The 2022 edition of the fair set an attendance record with more than 636,000 visitors. That shows the degree to which people want to gather in person and the quality of the attractions for this year.

THUMBS UP! To St. Louis Cardinals wonder Albert Pujols. His return to the team where he started his career has become more than a feel-good tale. Over the weekend, he reached 20 home runs for the 18th season and accomplished the unlikely by hitting his 700th home run, joining baseball legends Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds as the only individuals to pass the threshold. It was enough for us that he passed Alex Rodriguez’s 697. Everything from here forward is a bonus. Seeing Pujols acquire another championship ring with the Cardinals would be a delight.