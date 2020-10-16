OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the return of Boo at the Zoo. The Scovill Zoo event ranks with other annual Decatur events as something that marks both a time of year and a cross-generational opportunity to share one of the things that makes the community special. In a year where so many things have had to be abandoned, It’s refreshing to have a piece of the past that returns, even if it’s revised for the times.
THUMBS DOWN! To the Supreme Court's decision to halt the census. Those opposing the Trump administration's efforts to halt the count expressed concerned about an undercount of minorities and poor people. There have been enough issues with this year's census -- caused by both COVID and obstructionist behavior -- that concerns about the quality and veracity of the count.
THUMBS DOWN! To freeze warnings. We had to realize this time was coming, and it's not as though we've been spoiled by weather one way or the other. The first freeze of fall marks a change in normalcy that we're not sure we're prepared to make yet.
THUMBS UP! And about time to Facebook. The social media behemoth has finally acceded to the millions who have complained about Holocaust misinformation and denials and banned such posts from the site. Holocaust denial flies so frighteningly in the face of evidence from the era and those who witnessed it that denying what happened is unthinkable.
THUMBS DOWN! To Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe's positive COVID-19 test. We also send our best wishes and hopes of a quick recovery to the mayor and others battling positive tests. This is yet another reminder that this deadly virus still surrounds us however much a portion of the public wants to ignore its existence. Take care of one another.
THUMBS UP! To the apparent return of University of Illinois athletics. As we long for any sign of a return to pre-COVID normalcy, college football can fill up our Saturdays the way our Sundays (and occasional Thursday and Monday nights) have been cheered by a surprising start from the Chicago Bears. The Illinois football team plays the first of its eight games on Friday, Oct. 23, at Wisconsin. (The remainder of their games are on Saturdays.) The Illinois basketball team has settled on much of its schedule, and we look forward to its release while being delighted about the team's presence on the practice court.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!