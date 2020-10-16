OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the return of Boo at the Zoo. The Scovill Zoo event ranks with other annual Decatur events as something that marks both a time of year and a cross-generational opportunity to share one of the things that makes the community special. In a year where so many things have had to be abandoned, It’s refreshing to have a piece of the past that returns, even if it’s revised for the times.

THUMBS DOWN! To the Supreme Court's decision to halt the census. Those opposing the Trump administration's efforts to halt the count expressed concerned about an undercount of minorities and poor people. There have been enough issues with this year's census -- caused by both COVID and obstructionist behavior -- that concerns about the quality and veracity of the count.

THUMBS DOWN! To freeze warnings. We had to realize this time was coming, and it's not as though we've been spoiled by weather one way or the other. The first freeze of fall marks a change in normalcy that we're not sure we're prepared to make yet.