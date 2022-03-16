OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Illinois' House of Representatives. House Joint Resolution 51 passed the House with no opposition. It designates South Side Drive in Decatur from U.S. 51 to Illinois 48 as the Officer Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway. That stretch of roadway goes past the Decatur Police Department, of which the Decatur native was a member for eight years before joining the Champaign Police Department in 2008. Oberheim, 44, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign in May 2021. House members also passed House Joint Resolution 65, which will designate a portion of Illinois 121 from the Macon/Moultrie County line to the intersection of Illinois 121 and U.S. 36 in Decatur as the Trooper Todd Hanneken Memorial Highway. The resolution also passed with no opposition. Hanneken served with the Illinois State Police for 20 years. He died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash while on duty in March 2021.

THUMBS DOWN! To Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia. The latest way he's decided to flex his power (and attract headlines) is to oppose the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors. Manchin has proved himself to be a thorn in the side of government in the most frustrating of ways -- he's the man who says no, and it seems too often that he says no because he can.

THUMBS UP! To sports. March is the time when sports distract us from other events, and we need distraction now as much as ever. So we welcome the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, baseball (in spring training now after a labor dispute) and the approach of the NBA playoffs, possibly without LeBron James. Even football fans have received their diversion in the un-retirement of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

THUMBS DOWN! To strong-arming for executive orders. The Associated Press reports suggest top Democrats are asking for President Joe Biden to issue executive orders on some of the party's core legislative priorities. Executive orders have reduced in use since Bill Clinton's 364 orders. Executive orders can lead to too much unchecked power.

