OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To a combined effort. Millikin University nursing students, the Macon County Health Department and Walgreens worked out a clinic where Millikin students administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines. It was part of the students' clinical experience. And the community benefited.

THUMBS DOWN! To a shortage of flowers in advance of Mother's Day. Let's be honest -- if you haven't already set up your order for mom, you're going to have to dig deep into your pockets. Even more so this year, as uncertainty during the early days of the pandemic and lingering supply chain issues have left some varieties of flowers in short supply and raised prices on others. The same goes for wedding flowers.

THUMBS UP! To staff at Memorial Health System local hospitals. Four of Memorial Health System’s hospitals — Memorial Medical Center of Springfield, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital of Jacksonville and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital of Lincoln -- participated in a "Star Wars"-themed welcome of newborns. As soon as they arrived on Tuesday, May 4 -- marked as fans by "Star Wars Day," -- newborns were dressed a Baby Yoda, with a green knit cap and their own lightsaber. The photographs look fun. It was probably even better in person.

THUMBS UP! To Dr. Steven Huss. Sixty years on from playing in Fairview Park, he went looking through an area where a stone water fountain had been located. He found the fountain, built in the 1930s by The Civilian Conservation Corps. It's been restored, and is now displayed along the Fairview Park walking path.

