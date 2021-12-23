OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To yet another sign that this decade is an odd one. A man spotted a creature he called a Bigfoot outside the small town of Chandlerville, northwest of Springfield. With the federal government acknowledging the existence of unidentified flying objects, we’re smack in the middle of the incredible.

THUMBS DOWN! To alarming noises. Tuesday's sonic boom from an F-15 fighter jet rattled Central Illinois. Some Decatur residents were reminded of the 1974 Decatur rail yard explosion that killed seven and destroyed 80 homes. Others were reminded of the 2004 explosion at Illiopolis' Formosa Plastics factory. Fortunately, there's plenty of distance between these scares.

THUMBS DOWN! To a record low population growth in the U.S. The coronavirus, reduction of immigration and delayed pregnancies are blamed. The long-term effects of the drop impacts the country in a significant way. For just one example, if we think jobs aren't getting filled now, what happens when the workforce employee pool is smaller?

THUMBS DOWN! To bogus corporate decisions. A strike against Kellogg’s has since been settled, but before that happened, the company announced it was taking its name off Pop-Tarts. In a tweet, Kellogg's said “Our data show that consumers routinely focus on the visual of the Pop-Tarts brand name, so we simplified the package design by removing "Kellogg's".” Alternate possibility -- a boycott of Kellogg’s products in support of striking workers, and the company tried to battle it this way.

THUMBS UP! To one final grace period. Illinois drivers or state ID holders have an additional three months to get their cards renewed. While in-person visits to the Secretary of State's offices have often been a challenge, at least there's been plenty of cooperation and understanding about renewals. The extension for March 31 does not include commercial drivers' licenses or commercial learners' permits.

THUMBS UP! To the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Amid rising pandemic panic thanks to the recent increase in cases, the film had the third-best opening weekend in movie history. There are questions about the future of every form of media. This result shows we still want to go out to the movies and has to be a relief for that industry.

