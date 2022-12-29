OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the ongoing and rejuvenating COVID-19 outbreak in China. Health officials around the world are concerned about another round of virus variants that could be immune to current weapons. We're as weary of the virus as everyone else. We also want to be sure we don't have to fight this battle again.

THUMBS UP! To fresh ideas at reviving a once-enthusiastic base. There was a point when Relay for Life, the American Cancer Society fundraiser, would attract thousands to an overnight event that raised thousands of dollars. For assorted reasons, the popularity of the event has dipped. In the place of Relay for Life will come the American Cancer Society Farm to Table of Macon County. The July 14 event is still in the planning stages, but it will offer tastings from various restaurants, breweries and wineries as well as the Richland Community College Culinary Arts students.

THUMBS DOWN! To a rapid thaw after a deep freeze. If you're fortunate enough to have your pipes holding their water, consider yourself blessed. Water is rarely a welcome visitor inside a house, and when the temperatures are uncomfortable, that makes matters even worse.

THUMBS UP! To a decent suggestion toward reducing a serious problem. In light of the spiking human cost of fentanyl addiction, the federal government and some states are reducing limitations on the distribution of methadone. Illinois is not yet among the states to make changes. Methadone has long been an alternative to opioids used to ease addicts off the habit. The changes would allow some patients to take home a supply of the drug instead of daily doses at a clinic. This won't be a silver bullet to opioid addiction more than anything else, but the assistance could prove life-saving for some addicts.