OUR VIEW; Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the return of the Macon County Fair. Organizers expressed satisfaction with the event's comeback, which included a sellout grandstand event and another near-sellout. Not all festivals will be able to return in 2021. We're delighted and fortunate our fair was one of them.

THUMBS UP! To the new Johns Hill Magnet School. The new building, still in progress, was shown off to media members this week. Several of the new school's features are devoted to the arts. The lead architect and administrators already seem more excited for the building to open and school to start again.

THUMBS DOWN! To the cancellation of fireworks this July 4 at Lake Decatur. There will still be a celebration at the Devon Amphitheater, for which we are thankful. But missing the fireworks -- however good and legitimate the reason -- amounts to us missing getting "back to normal."

THUMBS UP! And congratulations to Bobbi Williams. The retiree from the school district has been named interim superintendent of Decatur schools. She's served in the role before, as co-interim superintendent with Michael Dugan, before Paul Fregeau was hired to fill the position. We hope the three- to four-month window predicted by the search firm hired by the district is accurate.

THUMBS UP! To the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield. Marking Juneteenth, the museum will put on display a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Lincoln. The display runs from June 15 and July 6. The original document is kept in the National Archives in Washington, D.C. The Lincoln museum is one of Central Illinois' treasures, and this is one the many opportunities afforded to visitors to see rare historical items signed by Lincoln. If you haven't visited for a while, this is an excellent opportunity.

