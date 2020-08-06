OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the regular reports of “progress” as the U.S. Congress works toward a fresh stimulus package. The crisis has not passed, the country’s curve has not flattened. Even given what we’ve heard about evictions and additional afflictions for those at the bottom of the financial rungs of society, without some kind of finality on the package, we’re going to hear about much worse. If there’s an appropriate time to help our fellow man, isn’t this it?
THUMBS DOWN! To the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual gathering starts Friday, and will be the largest public gathering in the United States since the arrival of COVID-19. Given the general outcome we’ve seen after other large gatherings, we’re pessimistic about anything good coming from this week-long event. What are they thinking?
THUMBS UP! To Backpack Attack, the event at Decatur's Greater Decatur Family YMCA. During the event, donated backpacks full of donated school supplies are distributed. Volunteers at the Y included members of Young Leaders in Action. That group of teens is developing a significant profile at charity events. Thumbs up to them as well.
THUMBS DOWN! To COVID-19 claiming a high-profile lawmaker. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced his test result Wednesday, and also announced his self-isolation. The result reminds us of the possibilities of this ever-present irritant. We must remain as vigilant as possible. Good job on Davos’ part taking the test and reporting the results.
THUMBS DOWN! To Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s hypocritical shell game. Pritzker said Illinois will need massive budget cuts due to a massive revenue shortfall, because the federal government may not get money to states. Illinois has had a massive revenue shortfall for years and years. Where was Pritzker’s call to cut expenses then? And has he forgotten that federal funds also come from Illinois taxpayers?
THUMBS UP! To the new Lincoln Square Theatre board. The historic downtown Decatur theater had been marked unsafe by the city, but apparently has been acquired by a group that has teased an announcement sometime next week. The theater has been fraught with issues for the last quarter-century. As always, we wish this group better success and longevity than its multiple predecessors.
