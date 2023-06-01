THUMBS UP! To a dedication. The state will re-name a portion of Illinois 121 in Macon County after the fallen Illinois State Trooper Todd Hanneken. Hanneken was born in Decatur and graduated from Mount Zion High School. A second-generation state trooper, he served with the Illinois State Police for 20 years. Hanneken died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash while on duty in March 2021.

THUMBS UP! To a special space. The third floor of the Decatur Area Arts Council building has long been a place where special things happen. The newest development is The Loft, a site and state of mind that echoes past sites for independent Decatur music performers. The venue is the baby of the Council's Events and Marketing Coordinator Braun Sheets. Sheets' remarks have appeared on previous Herald & Review editorial pages with a focus on seeing the good in the community and working toward reasonably providing what's missing. It's good to see yet another Decatur young person walk it like they talk it.

THUMBS DOWN! To ongoing violence in Decatur and the lack of cooperation. In one of the recent stories, a 14-year-old walking at 1 a.m. with a group was wounded in a drive-by shooting. He was treated for a non-life-threatening wound. The victim said he had no idea if or why he’s been targeted. He was with several friends at the time but his companions were described as being unwilling to cooperate with or help the police investigate the incident. When no one’s talking, finding a solution to street violence is going to be impossible.

THUMBS UP! To CIDER. The new Central Illinois Disaster and Emergency Fund is designed to help small and beginning farmers during a crisis. A crisis could be rain washing away a crop, an illness in a family or other unexpected problems or disasters. That’s practically the definition of neighbors helping neighbors.