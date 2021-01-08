OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To sitting back and complaining. We’re all entitled, of course. But in some cases, we’re complaining when a solution is in easy reach. Those of you furious about dining room restrictions can still order carry-out from many of those restaurants who have creatively adjusted their serving capabilities. As many have been saying since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, the best thing you can do for your favorite restaurant is to continue to order from them.
THUMBS DOWN! To bad taste. U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, died from the coronavirus at age 41. The ensuing glee from some quarters of social media showed the worst of us. COVID-19 hasn’t shown prejudice toward race, religion, age or political party. One of the things we need to erase in 2021 is the stigma and judgment attached to positive COVID-19 tests.
THUMBS UP! To "A Little Matrix Music." The music project is a collaboration between Eisenhower High School's students (led by teacher Jennifer Morrow) and a Maryland-based composer. Even in isolation, the students were able to create music by taking advantage of technical innovations. They also learned a new way to create that music.
THUMBS DOWN! To more records. The United States is daily setting records for deaths attributed to COVID-19. The 367,000 deaths so far come as we watch to see whether there’s a post-Christmas spike in cases. We still have more people dying daily from the virus than the number killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Let’s hope the graphs turn downward as the vaccine becomes more available. We’ve put too much work in to spoil the effort with a sloppy conclusion.
THUMBS DOWN! To basic misunderstanding of the Constitution. Josh Hawley, the conservative U.S. Senator from Missouri, was troubled by the decision of publisher Simon & Schuster to cancel publication of his book. He called the decision a "direct assault on the First Amendment." He also complained about "cancel culture" and tweeted "We'll see you in court." Depending on his contract, Hawley may have a case. But it's not a First Amendment case. because Simon & Schuster is a private company, not the government attempting to silence him. A senator ought to know that, or have people who tell them.