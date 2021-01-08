OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To sitting back and complaining. We’re all entitled, of course. But in some cases, we’re complaining when a solution is in easy reach. Those of you furious about dining room restrictions can still order carry-out from many of those restaurants who have creatively adjusted their serving capabilities. As many have been saying since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, the best thing you can do for your favorite restaurant is to continue to order from them.

THUMBS DOWN! To bad taste. U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow, a Republican from Louisiana, died from the coronavirus at age 41. The ensuing glee from some quarters of social media showed the worst of us. COVID-19 hasn’t shown prejudice toward race, religion, age or political party. One of the things we need to erase in 2021 is the stigma and judgment attached to positive COVID-19 tests.

THUMBS UP! To "A Little Matrix Music." The music project is a collaboration between Eisenhower High School's students (led by teacher Jennifer Morrow) and a Maryland-based composer. Even in isolation, the students were able to create music by taking advantage of technical innovations. They also learned a new way to create that music.