OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

THUMBS UP! To letting your voice be heard, but doing so in a peaceful manner. There have been several gatherings the past week in Decatur, with more planned, calling for change, healing and an end to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. The right to gather and express our views is one of the country’s basic freedoms. Once again, Decatur has served as an example for how to get your message heard by those who can help bring about change.

THUMBS UP! To local firefighters and police who had to deal with the fallout caused by opportunists who took advantage of the public outcry following Floyd’s death to loot local businesses and possibly set fire to vacant houses. The overnight hours of Sunday and Monday pushed these professionals to their limit. Fortunately, everyone was able to return home safe.

THUMBS DOWN! To impaired driving. Four people died in a Monday crash at Grand Avenue and Water Street. The driver of the vehicle, which collided with a semitruck, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence. While the outcome of this case remains to be seen, it’s our wish that this would be the last time we would have to us these pages to document another senseless death at the hands of a drunk driver. Unfortunately, we know that won’t be the case.