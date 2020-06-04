OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To letting your voice be heard, but doing so in a peaceful manner. There have been several gatherings the past week in Decatur, with more planned, calling for change, healing and an end to police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers. The right to gather and express our views is one of the country’s basic freedoms. Once again, Decatur has served as an example for how to get your message heard by those who can help bring about change.
THUMBS UP! To local firefighters and police who had to deal with the fallout caused by opportunists who took advantage of the public outcry following Floyd’s death to loot local businesses and possibly set fire to vacant houses. The overnight hours of Sunday and Monday pushed these professionals to their limit. Fortunately, everyone was able to return home safe.
THUMBS DOWN! To impaired driving. Four people died in a Monday crash at Grand Avenue and Water Street. The driver of the vehicle, which collided with a semitruck, has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated driving under the influence. While the outcome of this case remains to be seen, it’s our wish that this would be the last time we would have to us these pages to document another senseless death at the hands of a drunk driver. Unfortunately, we know that won’t be the case.
THUMBS UP! To nurses. For the second year, the Herald & Review, with the help of the public, honored 10 area nurses as part of a National Nurses Week promotion. The list could have been much longer. Nurses are a vital part of our medical system and deserve much more than a week each year for those contributions to be recognized. With that, take time during your next hospital or doctor visit to show your appreciation.
THUMBS UP! To the Herald & Review’s 20 under 40 Class of 2020. Since 2005, with the exception of one year, the newspaper has identified 20 people under the age of 40 who are making a difference in the community. The list has included people from all walks of life, all with one thing in common – a love for their community and a desire to see it thrive and get even better.
THUMBS UP! A much overdue congratulations to those area students who earned the right to participate in the Regional Spelling Bee. The event, which was supposed to have been held in March was postponed and eventually cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, as was the Scripps National Spelling Bee which was supposed to be held last week. You are all w-i-n-n-e-r-s in our book.
THUMBS UP! To being able to get a haircut, outdoor dining at a restaurant and going inside a store to shop, among the many other services now possible after the state entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan. We agree, it feels so good. Still, we need to continue to remain cautious and take steps to prevent a coronavirus resurgence. The businesses we are enjoying for the first time in a long time likely won’t survive another state shutdown.
THUMBS UP! To the students of Rich Hansen’s African-American Experience classes at Mount Zion High School for their continued support of the African-American Cultural and Genealogy Society and Museum. Once again, students took time to research topics and create displays for the museum and learned to appreciate the challenges and celebrate the successes of African Americans.
