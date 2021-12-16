OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To year-round food trucks. The Macon County Board OK'd extending the trucks' permits past the seasonal regulation of Nov. 30. Decatur's food truck community has grown into one of its unique features, and as Kathy Wade, Macon County director of environmental health and emergency preparedness, said, “The food truck business is a business that is just going to continue to grow.”

THUMBS DOWN! To tempting fate while behind the wheel. A Los Angeles Times study shows an increase in vehicle accidents post-COVID. Evidence suggests that after decades of safety gains, the pandemic has made U.S. drivers more reckless — more likely to speed, drink or use drugs and leave their seatbelts unbuckled. Isolation is making our driving lives difficult as well. We need to reinvigorate our efforts to improve the safety of ourselves and others on our roads.

THUMBS DOWN! To the Central Illinois Conference. We echo sports editor Justin Conn’s question to the high school conference. We understand St. Teresa dominates in football, and two decades of consecutive defeats is at least one decade too many. But why was St. Teresa’s request to remain in the conference in other sports not even considered? We hope the reasoning turns out to be logical, and not just punitive toward the Decatur school, which has been on the receiving end of unreasonable criticisms for decades.

THUMBS UP! To the 5Kings Charity. The Decatur group, headed by five past kings of Decatur Celebration, has outlived that event and continues to hold events that benefit local charities. Even as teams compete raising money for charity, the emphasis is on fun. We hope they’re around for some time to come.

THUMBS DOWN! To the latest victim of the supply chain crisis. Corn chips are suddenly more difficult to find than toilet paper and disinfectant at the start of COVID. Manufacturers blame supply chain issues. Including the closing of manufacturing centers because of COVID. The shortage has potential to last into 2023, and corn chips almost certainly won’t be the last product affected.

