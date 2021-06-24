OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To more leisure options. Frontier Airlines has added direct flights to Las Vegas from Bloomington. A direct Central Illinois flight to Las Vegas is always welcome, but especially now. In the aftermath of COVID, the thing many fans of adventure may need is a trip to the desert.

THUMBS DOWN! To the high price of cooking oil. Restauranters have seen a significant increase in the cost, almost doubling in recent months. A labor shortage in Malaysia has been to blame for a portion of the problems. Owners have to make decisions about prices and products because of something so vital to their operation, but the customers might not even be aware of the troubles.

THUMBS UP! To the conclusion. Jim Root was sworn in as Macon County sheriff, more than two years after the election and less than two years before the next one. A razor-thin margin, determined by courts, settled the race in Root's favor, and Tony Brown, who had been sheriff, dropped his end of the legal case and announced his retirement from the department.

THUMBS UP! To rights of college athletes. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars. There's no ruling yet on paying student-athletes in cash. There will be plenty of bumps as we go forward, and probably more than a few complaints about unfairness in the process. But it is good to see a step toward young adults getting some portion of the billions of dollars their sports generate for their schools.

