THUMBS DOWN! To the empty spots on public prosecutor staffs around the state. These shortages slow the system down, and the courts don't need to run at a slower pace. There's a lack of candidates. Even among lawyers graduating, being a prosecutor in Central Illinois isn't a chosen path. Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Daniel said "I think the (SAFE-T) Act has hurt our profession," which is a bold statement given that the law has just been enacted.

THUMBS DOWN! To the horrible treatment of animals. Abuse of dogs has risen in profile in Macon County, with dogs left outside in one instance and an emaciated dead dog found in a cage in a ditch. May the perpetrators face the full penalty for their wrongdoings.

THUMBS DOWN! To discussion about "spokescandies." In an occurrence possible only with the boost of social media, candy company Mars was under fire for presenting changes in the anthropomorphic animated candies in their national advertising campaigns. Mars announced a change in its advertising plans -- just ahead of the Super Bowl. The "controversy" sparked discussion and assuredly increased anticipation of the Super Bowl ad, just as some marketing company anticipated. In some form or another, someone somewhere chose this subject as the hill on which they would die. Which is kind of sad.

THUMBS UP! To baseball's Hall of Fame. The institution will induct one person this summer -- Scott Rolen. The heart of Rolen's 17-year career was played in St. Louis, and he was an All-Star each of his four full seasons with the Cardinals. Seeing a regional favorite recognized on a national level is satisfying.

THUMBS DOWN! And rest in peace. Annie Wersching, a Millkin University alumna, died of cancer at age 45. Among her many roles were a voice in the video game "The Last of Us" and parts in "Star Trek: Enterprise," Bosch," "The Rookie,' and "Star Trek: Picard," among others. Most notably, she was in seasons 7 and 8 of "24."