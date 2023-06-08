THUMBS UP! To bringing past hidden ugliness into the light. A long-buried instance of racial terror was finally noted as activists and community leaders dedicated outside the Macon County Courthouse a historical marker memorializing the 1893 lynching of Samuel J. Bush at the hands of a mob of white people from Mount Zion. Macon County Historian Mark Sorensen said it is the first marker in the state dealing with racial terror lynchings.

THUMBS UP! To groundbreaking and an official naming. A groundbreaking ceremony in Mattoon was held for the construction of the 110-acre Emerald Acres Sports Connection athletics complex, located alongside Interstate 57 and Illinois 16. During the ceremony, it was announced that the main building of the sports complex will be named the Sarah Bush Lincoln Fieldhouse.

THUMBS UP! To a spelling champ. Maroa-Forsyth eighth-grader Khadijah Abdul-Rahman finished a nine-way tie for 12th place in Scripps National Spelling Bee. Abdul-Rahman was eliminated in the third round of the semifinals. The tournament started with 231 spellers. Just 139 survived the first two rounds alone.

THUMBS DOWN! To incomplete information about Dennis School. Officials have said the district doesn't have enough information to know the extent of the issues of the buildings, which were closed late last month. Those who work in the building are now working remotely. The schools are the oldest still in use in the district. With school due to begin soon, the pressure increases on getting to the next steps.

THUMBS UP! To landfill relief. Ameren Illinois has a program for recycling power poles. Poles are "recycled" for repurposing to entities like churches, parks or farmers. About 12,000 poles a year need to be replaced statewide and each is 30 to 40 feet long. Under ideal circumstances, a utility pole can last 40 to 50 years before needing replacement.

THUMBS UP! To voices being heard. Ahead of an expected overhaul of the city's video gaming ordinance, the city council is seeking input from residents on the path forward. Decatur residents are being asked to fill out a six-question online survey, which among other questions, asks if the city has too many businesses with video gaming and if residents would be willing to pay higher taxes to replace lost revenue from a reduction in video gaming. The survey can be found at decaturil.gov/your-input/. The ordinance draft is also available on the site.