OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To early voting. We’re proponents of whenever you can, wherever it’s best for you and whatever makes you the most comfortable. There’s something to be said for having it done, and it appears thousands of citizens are already prepared and executed their plans. Make sure you have your own plan.

THUMBS DOWN! To debates between the presidential candidates. If this is what we’re going to get, what is the point of any further public display? We’ve seen what we’re going to see from both candidates. Cancelling the final two would reduce the country’s cringe factor significantly.

THUMBS UP! To Andrea Aggertt. Aggertt, Architect of the Capitol in Springfield, spoke Saturday during the removal of statues of Stephen A. Douglas and Pierre Menard from the Capitol grounds. The board of the Office of the Architect voted in August to remove the statues of men who proifted from slavery. Aggertt said the decision was made to remove the statues on a Saturday because there were "less people walking around." That might have been the logic used. The decision might also have been made to disarm protestors. Then again, there are so many protests going on in Springfield this year, they may have just been lucky.

THUMBS DOWN! To additional restrictions because of COVID-19. We’re failing. Our numbers are bending the curve, but in the wrong way. All our health numbers are unacceptable -- total positives, percentage of positives and hospital figures are already too high, and they’re still climbing. We can’t pretend this pandemic isn’t happening. If we do, it will never end.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0