OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the small but meaningful efforts. We’ve been documenting some of them as we try to establish our new normal during a pandemic. One Mount Zion family leads its neighborhood in a daily 10 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance. These are the kind of things we’d see in a movie and proclaim that they’d never happen in real life. And now they are.
THUMBS DOWN! To spreading coronavirus information. People are dying from ill-conceived “cures” and passing along inaccurate and deceiving information. When you look at something, think twice. Check the source, use your common sense, and then don’t pass along the dodgy stuff. Even if you think it “feels” accurate.
THUMBS UP! To sports. The ESPN series “The Last Dance,” documenting the Chicago Bulls; 1990s NBA championship dynasty. With sports shut down, the best we have is looking back at what was played. ESPN hyped the documentary and a hungry public devoured the first two of 0 parts. The network rushed the production to screen, and has been rewarded handsomely. Meanwhile, the NFL Draft began Thursday night, and fans got a chance to think of a time when stadiums will be something we’re not afraid to step into.
THUMBS UP! To the Beautify Decatur Coalition. Being opportunistic while we’re closed off from one another, the group is encouraging people in Decatur to picking up garbage when they’re walking in their neighborhoods. And, it’s for a good cause.
THUMBS DOWN! To the Park District’s disappointing but necessary decision. The opening of the Splash Cove water park and the first month of shows at the Devon Amphitheater have been backed up indefinitely. The decision also shows how COVID-19 can and will affect things we might not even consider. The slides have to be calibrated by an international team that won’t even be able to come to the U.S. until borders are open.
THUMBS UP! To helpful Decaturites. Church congregations have made hundreds of facemasks. The fruits of their labor have moved on from fellow church members to other people in the community, and to other communities. Inspiring.
THUMBS DOWN! To lousy haircuts. How many of us are understanding better every day how much we miss our stylists. The one good thing is we’re not expecting one another to look stylish while we see one another. That time will come soon enough.
