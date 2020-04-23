OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

THUMBS UP! To the small but meaningful efforts. We’ve been documenting some of them as we try to establish our new normal during a pandemic. One Mount Zion family leads its neighborhood in a daily 10 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance. These are the kind of things we’d see in a movie and proclaim that they’d never happen in real life. And now they are.

THUMBS DOWN! To spreading coronavirus information. People are dying from ill-conceived “cures” and passing along inaccurate and deceiving information. When you look at something, think twice. Check the source, use your common sense, and then don’t pass along the dodgy stuff. Even if you think it “feels” accurate.

THUMBS UP! To sports. The ESPN series “The Last Dance,” documenting the Chicago Bulls; 1990s NBA championship dynasty. With sports shut down, the best we have is looking back at what was played. ESPN hyped the documentary and a hungry public devoured the first two of 0 parts. The network rushed the production to screen, and has been rewarded handsomely. Meanwhile, the NFL Draft began Thursday night, and fans got a chance to think of a time when stadiums will be something we’re not afraid to step into.