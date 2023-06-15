THUMBS DOWN! To the return of check fraud. A combination of theft of government pandemic relief checks and a rise in organized crime has businesses and individuals avoiding sending checks through the mail. Banks issued roughly 680,000 reports of check fraud last year, almost double that of 2021. Americans wrote approximately 3.4 billion checks in 2022, down from nearly 19 billion checks in 1990, according to the Federal Reserve. However, the average size of the checks Americans write rose from $673 in 1990 — or $1,602 in today's dollars — to $2,652 last year.

THUMBS UP! To a reversal of field. Republican party leaders are now embracing the idea of early voting. It's a shift from President Trump's 2020 stance that criticized early voting. If this indicates that Republicans are backing off from some of the voting rights rejections they've supported for years, that's a good thing. We want as many people voting as possible.

THUMBS UP! To beautification efforts. The Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful Coalition is again promoting the competition among Decatur households. Check out their website at www.beautifydecatur.com. Nearly 40 lawns were submitted last year. Three homes will be honored.

THUMBS UP! To our very own Tony Reid. A Herald & Review reporter for in excess of three decades, Reid was named Reporter of the Year by the Illinois Press Association. Congratulations, Tony, and we knew it all along.

THUMBS DOWN! To seeing Decatur Celebration go away with a whisper. The final report of the bankruptcy trustee winding up the affairs of the Decatur Celebration shows that a lot of smaller creditors are going to get nothing and the bigger ones are expected to get at best 19 cents on a dollar. Trustee and Decatur-based lawyer Jeffrey D. Richardson reports scraping together a total of $8,658.87. Richardson's fees of about $2,000 come out of that, leaving $6,705.84 to satisfy the creditors; previous estimates had logged the Celebration’s debts as adding up to more than $80,000. Perhaps it is better to remember what Celebration was, but what it became is also a shame.

THUMBS UP! To the Macon County Fair. The event's comeback from the brink appears to be complete. Board President Evan Hall reported the event was "the best fair in 30 years.” Three grandstand shows sold out and new events were popular.

THUMBS UP! To a creative move. Bloomington's Red Raccoon Games moved next door with the help of 10 employees and 52 volunteers. The human relay line moved the store's contents from 309 N. Main St. up the sidewalk to 301 N. Main. The Main Plaza Building has been empty for more than a decade. Red Raccoon's retail space will eventually grow from about 2,000 square feet to 3,200, and the in-store game play area from 1,200 square feet to 3,500.