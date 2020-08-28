OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To a bit of good news. The drop in positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States gives us room for optimism and a tiny light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. There is plenty of disappointing news elsewhere, particularly in Spain and islands in the Pacific. But improvement must and will come in degrees.
THUMBS UP! To the return of Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest for a 10th year. The event is normally held in spring, but was backed up this year thanks to COVID-19. Businesses who have been able to open have been attempting to improve curb appeal to draw attention, and that alone may make this year’s contest more interesting than previous iterations. Sign up or look in on the Beautify Decatur Coalition Facebook page.
THUMBS DOWN! To Hickory Point Mall’s owner’s plans to file for bankruptcy. The circumstances that have led to the decision have been a worst-case scenario. The emergence of online shopping had already hampered or closed malls all over the country. COVID-19’s invasion was an additional blow that has further crippled the malls that are still standing. The loss of America’s shopping malls is one of our strangest chapters in history. They were an explosion of commerce and congregation. They’ll come to look as much of a period product as Model T cars or pay phones.
THUMBS UP! To time to learn. The 217 area code is running out of numbers. So the 36-county area covered by that code is going to be split, and 447 will be an additional area code. Those numbers can start being assigned in March. By the end of February, all 217 calls will require dialing the 217 in addition to the remainder of the number. The significant point: It’s evidence of the area’s growth, or at least further dependence on technology.
THUMBS UP! To the free COVID-19 testing and its several-day run at the Decatur Civic Center. Testing is how we track how we as a city, county, region, state and country are handling the pandemic. On a one-to-one level, it’s likely hundreds of people found themselves relieved at their results. Another round of free testing provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health began Thursday and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 30.
