OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To a bit of good news. The drop in positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States gives us room for optimism and a tiny light at the end of a long, dark tunnel. There is plenty of disappointing news elsewhere, particularly in Spain and islands in the Pacific. But improvement must and will come in degrees.

THUMBS UP! To the return of Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest for a 10th year. The event is normally held in spring, but was backed up this year thanks to COVID-19. Businesses who have been able to open have been attempting to improve curb appeal to draw attention, and that alone may make this year’s contest more interesting than previous iterations. Sign up or look in on the Beautify Decatur Coalition Facebook page.

THUMBS DOWN! To Hickory Point Mall’s owner’s plans to file for bankruptcy. The circumstances that have led to the decision have been a worst-case scenario. The emergence of online shopping had already hampered or closed malls all over the country. COVID-19’s invasion was an additional blow that has further crippled the malls that are still standing. The loss of America’s shopping malls is one of our strangest chapters in history. They were an explosion of commerce and congregation. They’ll come to look as much of a period product as Model T cars or pay phones.