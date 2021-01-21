OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Restaurants aren’t in lockstep over their reaction. But we are encouraged and we hope they are encouraged by a step that’s a return to normal. If you’re still uncomfortable with the idea of indoor dining, be sure to take advantage of your favorite places’ drive-through or drive-up services.

THUMBS UP! To the conclusion of a privacy lawsuit, and the announcement of its reward. Nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users will receive about $350 each after a settlement in a class-action suit against the company for its alleged violations of Illinois' biometric privacy law. The suit alleged Facebook's use of facial tagging without permission wasn't allowed by Illinois law. The checks may be a few months away, but it's a victory, however small, for users against a corporate behemoth.

THUMBS DOWN! To poor vaccine distribution. What’s maddening about the lack of planning is officials have known this was coming for months. When a federal system tosses a hand grenade like this at overworked and understaffed staff frontliners, this is the mess we get. As the ideas for solutions come up from those troops, here’s hoping the decision-makers listen to them.