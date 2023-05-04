THUMBS UP! To a medical reminder. Medicaid recipients in Illinois should be on the lookout for correspondence from the state regarding their coverage as the normal renewal process resumes for the first time in three years. Medicaid is a health insurance program for low-income and disabled people that is jointly funded by the federal government and the states. Throughout the pandemic, people who were enrolled in Medicaid did not have to go through the normal process of reapplying every 12 months to determine whether they were eligible.

THUMBS UP! To excellent news on the home front. At the State of the Community breakfast last week, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and other elected officials touted incoming waves of new manufacturing jobs and massive infrastructure improvements as some of the community’s greatest accomplishments. The speakers didn't ignore the issues that still exist, but the positive news makes for some feelings of pride.

THUMBS UP! And congratulations to Homework Hangout Club, Inc. The Decatur organization was awarded a YouthBuild grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to fund the youth labor training and employment service programs. Decatur's Homework Hangout Club was awarded a grant of $1.4 million for its Youthbuild program. YouthBuild programs provide education and workforce training for disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 24 who are neither enrolled in school or in the labor market for jobs in high-demand industries, specifically construction.

THUMBS DOWN! To a frightening scene on our highways. Blowing dust Monday on Interstate 55 south of Springfield led to a multiple-car pileup and a half-dozen deaths. The late-morning crash involved in excess of 70 vehicles and almost 40 people -- from age 2 to 80 -- were taken to hospitals. Blowing dust is not normally one of the road hazards for which we prepare. Monday was a reminder to respect the power of Mother Nature. Kevin Schott, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said, "This is a difficult scene, something that is very hard to train for." The best advice is to avoid driving through severe weather, whether it's a rainstorm, a snowstorm or a dust storm. Pull over as far as you can on the side of the road, and wait the weather out. Ensure you have materials in your vehicle to keep you and your passengers warm, hydrated and fed.

THUMBS UP! To owning mistakes. The Federal Reserve cited its own lax oversight as part of the blame for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Recent bank regulations have lightened regulation for banks with less the $250 billion in assets. That's an obscene amount of money that most of us can't even conceptualize. But it's the ones at the bottom of the piles who suffer the most in cases like these. A financial crisis can lead to less spending across the entire economy. It can also hurt investments, including retirement accounts.

THUMBS DOWN! To the passing of a pair of legendary music performers and a broadcasting veteran.

Harry Belafonte was at one point, pre-Elvis Presley, the country's pre-eminent singer. He moved effortlessly between the entertainment world and being an influential force in the civil rights movement.

Canadian folk singer Gordon Lightfoot started in the 1960s and had extensive success in the 1970s, capped by 1976's "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald." Performers who did Lightfoot songs include Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, Sarah McLachlan, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Jane’s Addiction, Glen Campbell and Toby Keith.

St. Louis Cardinals players and announcer Mike Shannon was a part of the team from 1962 forward, playing on a pair of World Series champions in the 1960s, and working as a Cardinals radio broadcaster from 1972 to 2021.

THUMBS UP! To turning on backs on tobacco. U.S. cigarette smoking dropped to another all-time low. Just one in nine adults say they're current smokers. In the mid-1960s, 42% of U.S. adults were smokers.

THUMBS DOWN! To robbers utilizing social media. A case in Decatur is a good reminder to take caution when making online sales and purchases. A woman sitting in her car waiting to sell a phone was assaulted and robbed. The Bloomington Police Department has a safe swap spot in the Civic Plaza parking lot, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road.