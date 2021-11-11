OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To good news from the City of Decatur. The headline said the city's 2020 budget is 'not in trouble,' and that's a headline not seen in many places in a post-COVID world. Decatur's economy has been better than expected, and unspent stimulus funds are keys to the success. The result is a testament to frugality.

THUMBS UP! To the St. Louis Cardinals. An additional exclamation point to a memorable baseball season, the team set a record with five Gold Glove awards. The honors recognize top fielders, and winners were Tommy Edwards, Harrison Bader, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill.

THUMBS DOWN! To increases in illegally modified guns. Interim Police Chief Shane Brandel reports an alarming increase in the seizure of weapons converted to fully automatic weapons. Brandel said the conversions are nothing new, but the growth in numbers is troubling. Guns fitted with an "auto sear" can fire at a rate of up to 1,200 bullets a minute.

THUMBS UP! To Dan Diskey. The manager at Archer Daniels Midland is the Downstate Illinois campaign chairman of Real Men Wear Pink, which raises awareness and funding for breast cancer research. The campaign raised $21,164, more than double what was raised last year.

THUMBS UP! To the idea of year-round food trucks. The Macon County Board will ponder the proposal of extending the trucks' permits past the seasonal regulation of Nov. 30. Decatur's food truck community has grown into one of its unique features, and more and more events are finding reasons and ways to provide a customer base for the trucks. If truck owners are willing to take the gamble and if their customers are willing to stand and wait whatever the season, then we cheer a hearty "go for it."

THUMBS UP! To the Undergraduate Recruitment and Career Services for the College of Education at the University of Illinois. A representative of the group visited MacArthur High School land emphasized the overwhelming need for instructors. A student looking for a challenging career path and almost certain employment after graduation could look in worse places than teaching.

