OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To the state of the Lincoln Square Theatre. The ongoing issues of the downtown Decatur building came to the fore this week as city inspectors posted on the door notes saying there is a “structural failure” and orders owners to “repair or demolish” it within 30 days. Bricks have fallen off the building and landed in the alley on its west side.This is the latest and arguably most troubling of the decades of issues. No one is sure who owns the building, and no one seems to have an idea how to find out.

THUMBS UP! To the slow returns. We hope more businesses are able to open back up quickly. But we’ve been excited to see the ones that have made steps toward normalcy, and hope their efforts are being rewarded.

THUMBS DOWN! To the unemployment process. Unfortunately, some of us are learning what others already knew -- navigating the minefield to acquire unemployment benefits is a difficult challenge. An overtaxed system is struggling to keep up with people who are weary of calling numbers and getting busy signals or the same recorded message. As with many things during the COVID-19 outbreak, we are learning to appreciate the struggles some have regularly.

THUMBS UP! To the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic. The August event is still set for Fairview Park, if conditions permit. The 22nd annual event still needs a thumbs up from the United States Tennis Association and then from the Decatur Park District. And past features may be scaled back or eliminated. But there's a positive in feeling that by August, we might be seeing outdoors events like these.

