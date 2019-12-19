OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To our surviving the first intense snow of the season. What remains on the ground for us now has been present all week, our first extended relationship with snow this season. We’ve managed to cope admirably, generally avoiding accidents and being able to enjoy, or at least tolerate, this marker of the season.
THUMBS DOWN! To threats. A 64-year-old Army veteran was arrested and charged after he left a profanity and threat-filled voice message for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. Granted, tempers in the current climate are running troublingly high. But there’s no call for death threats, especially since representatives face another vote in 2020. That’s the time to make the statement. And leaving messages is just a bad idea.
THUMBS UP! To snow day packets. Students don’t enjoy doing schoolwork on vacations, weekends and snow days. (Probably weekdays as well, but we digress.) Some Decatur schools have snow day packets, where students can keep in the practice of learning even when school is called off. It’s likely a helpful aid for parents as well.
THUMBS UP! To first responders. Macon County law enforcement, paramedics and firefighters held their annual “competition” to raise money for Salvation Army, taking shifts doing bell-ringing at the familiar red kettles. The friendly competition between the responders gives them a chance to see the public they normally assist in less vulnerable positions, and donors walking by had the chance to give thanks for their work. Everyone wins.
THUMBS DOWN! To the Illinois High School Association. The organization last year OK’d a plan to switch football playoffs to a district plan. Its members reversed field this week and rescinded its approval of the plan. In theory, the plan would have at least delayed some of the long-distance trips typical of the playoffs. Disappointingly, we will not have an opportunity to see how the plan might have worked. It looked interesting.