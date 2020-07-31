OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

THUMBS DOWN! And a sad shake of the head to the potential fate of many museums in Illinois and around the country. A study by the American Alliance of Museums noted 16% of 648 museums surveyed gave themselves just 16 more months before COVID-related issues force closures. We’ll find similar cases with the thousands of other entities that depend on people coming in and out of their doors. Put this on the list of things we’re concerned about.

THUMBS DOWN! To the double blow of the deaths of two basketball coaches. MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams passed away this week, as did legendary University of Illinois coach Lou Henson died. Williams had built the MacArthur team into a power, but more important was the commitment he had to his players. Henson regularly had Illinois winning 20-plus games per season and threatening deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. He coached the 1988-89 “Flyin’ Illini” to the Final Four. The outpouring of social media grief showed both Williams and Henson reached far beyond the court in the way they touched and related to people around the city and around the world.