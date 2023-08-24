THUMBS UP! To the Millikin University service requirement. The Day of Service is a traditional part of New Student Welcome Week at Millikin, where first-year students spend their first days on campus learning about the community, getting familiar with the campus and settling in. "We have this idea at Millikin of the Big Blue Bubble," said Madelyn Letourneau, a student experience ambassador. "And we want to pop our Big Blue Bubble. We want our students to get involved." It's a superb tradition.

THUMBS UP! To Illinois Republicans' plans. At the party's annual day at the Illinois State Fair, Republican leaders conceded that it will not be "an overnight process." Still, they aim to make Illinois "a two-party state" again and then, eventually, flip it red. State Party Chair Don Tracy emphasized fundraising and voter turnout over the demonization of political foes. A two-party state is truly best for all.

THUMBS DOWN! To potential air disasters. The U.S. has not had a fatal plane crash involving a commercial airline in more than 14 years. But the New York Times reports the system is struggling. Of 313 air traffic control facilities nationwide, just three as of May met staff targets. Officials worry the shortage is leading to close calls, in which planes nearly crash. There were at least 46 near misses involving commercial airlines last month. There are nearly 1.4 million flights in the U.S. each month, but as an FAA spokesman said, "One close call is one too many.” Over the past decade, the number of fully trained controllers has fallen 10% while air traffic has increased 5%.

THUMBS UP! To Mount Zion's Pony Express Days. In its fifth decade, the event brings people back to the town and gives residents a chance to get reacquainted and have their last gasp of a quiet summer.

THUMBS UP! To an end to many DMV lines. Starting Sept. 1, Illinois Department of Motor Vehicle facilities will begin the Skip-the-Line program. The program is designed to help eliminate lines and unpredictable wait times and to encourage more Illinoisans to use the department's online services. Anything helps in the effort toward eliminating DMV frustrations.

THUMBS UP! To a victory. Bloomington's Victory Church congregation gathered at its regular worship site at 18180 U.S. Highway 150 for the first time in more than 18 months. A fire spread throughout the church Jan. 10 last year. The church continues efforts to raise funds to finish rebuilding.

THUMBS UP! To the American Civil Liberties Union bringing a possibility to the fore. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill that makes anyone in Illinois who engages in doxing to be found civilly liable in court. The bill passed through the House and Senate with bipartisan support. Doxxing can take the form of publishing with malicious intent someone’s home address, phone number, Social Security number or any other identifiers on social media or elsewhere on the internet. A person could be civilly liable if they share information with knowledge or reckless disregard that the person whose information was shared publicly “would be reasonably likely to suffer death, bodily injury, or stalking.” Legislators clarified that constitutionally protected protesting is not a form of stalking, and neither protesting nor news reporting can be considered doxing. The ACLU protested that the law could be applied with a much wider net than intended. That may never happen. But the ACLU bringing the discussion to the fore makes us aware of the possibility. It's the responsibility of all of us to keep an eye out for it.