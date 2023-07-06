THUMBS DOWN! To living with the "new abnormal." Scientists say as Earth's climate continues to change as heat-trapping gases are spewed into the air, ever fewer people are out of reach from the billowing and deadly fingers of wildfire smoke. We saw that with last week's haze stretch, and the alarming realization is how people thousands of miles away can have their lives impacted. Wildfires are consuming three times more of the United States and Canada each year than in the 1980s and studies predict fire and smoke to worsen. Other news that has to be connected: July 3-4 were the hottest days recorded on Earth.

THUMBS DOWN! Again, to gun violence on Independence Day. Decatur seemed blissfully quiet, especially when compared with multiple shootings in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Fort Worth and Washington, D.C. The first two cities regularly see similar violence. The Baltimore incident reported two dead and 28 wounded, including in excess of a dozen minors. We cannot and will not ignore this violence.

THUMBS UP! To all who helped with recovery from last week’s storms. We’re grateful for those Ameren workers and private electricians who brought our power back quickly. We’re thankful for caring passersby and friends willing to pitch in and help. We’re grateful for the minimal injuries in spite of the destruction in nature’s path. Thank you all.

THUMBS UP! For another level of success. Scientists are predicting more cancer vaccines will be out in five years. These aren't traditional vaccines that prevent disease, but shots to shrink tumors and stop cancer from returning. There are times we wonder when breakthroughs will come. This one continues to break through in a deliberate but encouraging way.