OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To stock market swings. You might be a high roller or someone with a slight interest. But when “correction territory” becomes a phrase in circulation, everyone pays closer attention and feels a shade queasier. “Correction territory” is when a stock drops 10% from its peak value. You don’t need to know markets or math to understand the undesirability of correction.

THUMBS UP! To driver service facilities reopening. The decision pushes aside the difficulties of running a public location during a pandemic and realizes the issues: There are some things that can't be done online and some people who won't or can't deal with them.

THUMBS DOWN! To tax season. Filing is open now, and is fraught with both pre- and post-COVID problems. There's a workload overflow, a worker shortage and a lack of funds all putting the Internal Revenue Service into a shaky mode. Our advice: Get your information together and to the IRS as quickly as possible, and don't necessarily expect any refunds to be back to you overnight.

THUMBS UP! To the Executive Committee of the Circuit Court of Cook County. That board has at least temporarily placed Raines on “restricted duties or duties other than judicial duties.” He must also receive sensitivity training and gender bias counseling. He was caught on camera and on a livestream disparaging an attorney who had just left the courtroom. That's another example of our world -- someone is inevitably watching and listening. The occasional reminder of that is always welcome.

