OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To unseasonal temperatures. Some of us are surely weary of the bouncing between 60 and 30 degree high temperatures. But for the most part, inactive weather systems have left us without snow, and some things are still green and a pleasure to look at.

THUMBS DOWN! To the world continuing to be held in the thrall of a pandemic. Another holiday season has resulted in an increase in positive test results. Hospitals are feeling the crunch. So are businesses and, frankly, so is anyone trying to work within society. We can only hope for a downturn, and again encourage people to get vaccinated. Also, we hope you don't have to fly anywhere for a few weeks.

THUMBS UP! To winners in the fourth annual Decatur Area Arts Council’s Christmas Card Lane. Victors among the efforts to brighten downtown Decatur with the oversized Christmas cards were Kids-N-Fitness Center, Holy Family Catholic School and Becka Dunakey.

THUMBS DOWN! To struggles with algae blooms. Waters around the world are seeing increases in the areas covered with decomposing algae. Close to home, nutrients from sewage plants and farm fertilizer and manure are running off and finding their way to the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico. As one farmer said, it's vital to find a solution to the issue before someone else forces a solution on them.

THUMBS UP! To the announcement of the first wave of acts for this year's season at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. TobyMac, Tracy Lawrence, Leonid and Friends and Platinum Rock Legends are among the acts already announced, with general manager Mike Wilcott promising more to come.

