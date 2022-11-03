OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the extra and extensive efforts of the volunteers of the Harristown Fire Protection District. In a 24-hour stretch, they dealt with: a vehicle accident, a major house fire and a tanker truck rollover. Those were three of what department chief Steve Gambrill estimates will be 300 calls they handle this year. They got support from departments in Niantic, Warrensburg, South Wheatland, Hickory Point, Mount Zion and Latham. Congratulations on the successes, and thank you.

THUMBS DOWN! To physical political attacks. The intense verbal hyperbole that’s the norm in today’s America is frequently turning frighteningly physical. An attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband is just the most recent example, and the idea of further escalation is alarming. Protesters gathered outside the homes of Supreme Court justices after the decision reversing Roe v. Wade. No group has been impervious to the violence, and each must do its best to stifle the extremism of its allies. In 2021, Capitol Police investigated around 9,600 threats made against members of Congress. That’s too many, and terribly sad.

THUMBS UP! And congratulations to Dana Ray. The longtime chief medical officer of Crossing Healthcare, who served 10 years on the Decatur City Council, has been appointed to the Illinois State Medical Board. It is a four-year term subject to confirmation by the Illinois Senate. Ray has been Crossing's top doctor since 2009. The Illinois State Medical Board reviews complaints against doctors for violations of the state's Medical Practice Act.

THUMBS UP! To a gradual slowdown in auto prices. Prices are still above pre-COVID levels. New and used vehicles remain 30% to 50% above where they were in early 2020. Dealers are still inclined to be non-negotiable on prices, but they're lowering those prices. It might be time to creep back on to the car lots.

THUMBS DOWN! To chronic absenteeism in U.S. schools. Almost half of Decatur Public Schools students were chronically absent in the 2021-22 school year. A total of 46% of Decatur Public Schools students missed 17 or more school days, or 10% of the total year. Statewide, 30% of students were chronically absent, which matches national trends. Decatur is putting into place an attendance intervention plan, but that alone is not likely to solve the issue. Finding a complete solution is a challenge.

THUMBS DOWN! To the pre-emptive lawsuits. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed around the Nov. 8 elections. This will inevitably leave some Americans questioning everything about the elections, especially when the votes go against their side. Everyone should have fair and equitable access to the polls, and as Americans, we have the right to expect that access and the right to know the results, rather than waiting for it to be decided by people in robes.