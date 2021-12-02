OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the return of "a cherished Decatur tradition." After COVID-19 forced the cancelation of last year's Community Thanksgiving Luncheon, the event returned last week for its 68th edition. It's an event of socializing, acknowledging the best of the community and giving thanks for what we have. The event was hosted by the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, and it was that organization's president, Mirinda Rothrock, who (correctly) called the event "a cherished Decatur tradition."

THUMBS UP! To the refurbished Transfer House. The 125-year-old building is the beneficiary of 18 months to finish the inside so the building looks as good inside as out. It's serving as a nice new home for Santa before Christmas, so that's another nice tradition to continue.

THUMBS UP! To Christmas Card Lane. The downtown art display, which features oversized Christmas cards placed outdoors, is in its fourth year. The Decatur Area Arts Council offers prizes to the artists, based on voting at the organization's Facebook page or at decaturarts.org/vote.

THUMBS DOWN! To no lights on the Springfield Capitol dome, again. This is the third straight year the dome will be without holiday lights. In 2019, an engineering firm recommended the fortification of an observation deck above the dome, and that work has to be funded. The secretary of state's office to work with the Capitol Development Board to fund the project.

THUMBS UP! To a day of generosity. Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, has grown into a day worth noting along with the other "days" at the end of November. Supporting small businesses and being helpful to those in need should be things we think about every day. Hopefully these November "days" are just reinforcing habits.

THUMBS UP! To the latest effort to revive the Lincoln Square Theatre. The building has had more than its share of ups and downs in its history, the most recent being the alarming "down" of a demand from Decatur building inspectors that the Lincoln be "made safe or demolished within 30 days." Yet another group has organized in an attempt to stave off the wrecking ball. Some repairs have been made, the city for now is holding off threats of a wrecking ball, and the volunteers working have optimism and enthusiasm on their side.

