OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To you, our readers. We’re beginning a strange adventure, attempting to cover the world while limiting our actual physical interaction with it. As is the case with so many things, we are doing our best to learn as we go and continue to hold ourselves to good journalistic practices. We appreciate your support, encouragement and suggestions. We will endeavor to maintain our professionalism to the standard both you and we expect.
THUMBS DOWN! To hoarding. We’ve struggled at putting our best feet forward here. The initial response at the federal level was disappointingly slow, and we’re still frustrated by the lack of testing kits available. The open flouting of new coronavirus conventions, such as hugging and handshakes, is troubling. But most disappointing are the empty shelves whose existence can be attributed to greediness and either not thinking of others or only thinking of themselves. Some profiteers have been outed, and if they haven’t been punished legally, they definitely have been socially and karmaically.
THUMBS UP! Gov. JB Pritzker. The governor has made some vastly unpopular decisions this week. We empathize wholly with bar and restaurant owners, who were the first to be ordered to close. That leaves a significant amount of the economy potentially short on funds, and among the group least likely to have any kind of cushion when the rent and utilities are due and the cupboard is empty. But that decision, like others Pritzker has made, were progressive enough for him to be viewed as ahead of the curve. He’s making the hard decisions he has to make, with no eye on any upcoming election.
THUMBS UP! To cooperation during a crisis. Decatur Blue and Dunn Company offered signage and a place to attach that signage to help designate curbside pickup spaces at local restaurants. We're certain there are more stories like this out there. Share them with us at hrnews@herald-review.com, and/or via our Facebook page, and/or on our "Together Decatur" Facebook page.
THUMBS UP! To those who voted. It’s been a long time since any balloting in United States history was done with the voters at potential mortal danger. Voters, election judges, everyone connected with the execution of that most vital of American rights and responsibilities – we thank you all.