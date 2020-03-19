OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To you, our readers. We’re beginning a strange adventure, attempting to cover the world while limiting our actual physical interaction with it. As is the case with so many things, we are doing our best to learn as we go and continue to hold ourselves to good journalistic practices. We appreciate your support, encouragement and suggestions. We will endeavor to maintain our professionalism to the standard both you and we expect.

THUMBS DOWN! To hoarding. We’ve struggled at putting our best feet forward here. The initial response at the federal level was disappointingly slow, and we’re still frustrated by the lack of testing kits available. The open flouting of new coronavirus conventions, such as hugging and handshakes, is troubling. But most disappointing are the empty shelves whose existence can be attributed to greediness and either not thinking of others or only thinking of themselves. Some profiteers have been outed, and if they haven’t been punished legally, they definitely have been socially and karmaically.

