OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To an election we don't have to argue about. The Decatur Parks Foundation is conducting a vote to select the favorite piece of art in the Scovill Sculpture Park between Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois. The sculptor of the winning statue gets $2,500, and voters enter in a drawing for a $250 Decatur Park District gift card. That's on top of the opportunity to view some top-class sculptures. Votes must be submitted by Oct. 30.

THUMBS DOWN! To rising COVID-19 positive trends. The “second wave” doubted by those unconvinced of the crucial nature of the initial flood of cases is now upon us, and it’s going to do more harm to the economy, businesses and individuals. Again, we have to keep a vigilant eye on hospital rooms and ventilators in use. The wait for a vaccine will be a long one if some of us keep behaving as we have been.

THUMBS UP! To first responders and particularly firemen. Circumstances late last week were ideal for field fires, and emergency crews were responding with regularity, battling the unique blazes. We hope the worst of this grassfire season has passed.