OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the safety survey. We all have an opportunity to anonymously tell the Decatur police how they're doing. The survey, which includes eight questions, is being administered by a third party. The answers will be compared with surveys from past years, and help give the department future direction. The survey is available on the department's Facebook page and on the city of Decatur website.

THUMBS UP! To ProPublica’s most recent analysis. The group, an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest, examined lifetime cancer risk from industrial air pollution based on five years of EPA modeling. The tool available on ProPublica’s website indicates carcinogens in the air in Decatur are well below EPA standards. has an estimated excess lifetime cancer risk from industrial sources of about 1 in 61,000, or 83% lower than the EPA's acceptable risk. Ocala, Florida, meanwhile, had a risk of 1 in 1,500, or 19 times the EPA's acceptable risk. That may not change the unpleasant odor of some of Decatur’s processing. But it should at least reduce concerns about carcinogens in the air. And as we speak of this …

THUMBS UP! To Tate & Lyle. The decommissioning of the coal-based system at its Decatur plant. The company has committed to eliminating the use of the energy source at all of its operations across the world. One of the maddening factors in the global warming discussion is that one world company's decision can carry so much more influence than any individual. This is a meaningful milestone.

THUMBS UP! To two decades of service. Old King's Orchard Community Center has been helping Decatur seniors and children for 20 years. While they've celebrated, they've also laid plans for the future. As former board member Alida Graham told our reporter Donnette Beckett, "We want to change lives."

THUMBS UP! To the recovery of a treasured memory. The Chautauqua Auditorium in Shelbyville has been restored thanks to the efforts of many, from fundraisers to voters. Built in 1903, the 5.000-person capacity 20-sided structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Thirty-one years later, after years of maintenance issues, it had fallen into disrepair and landed on the list of “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois.” Restoration money was raised, and Shelbyville voters OK'd additional investment. It's one of the country's few remaining Chautauqua buildings. At the start of the 20th century, the Chautauqua movement was an effort that brought a traveling road show of speakers, entertainment and education to communities. It started in New York state and quickly became popular as communal gatherings in other areas.

