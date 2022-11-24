OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! And welcome back to the Decatur Turkey Tournament. The high school boys basketball tournament has been bringing future college and professional stars to Decatur for more than a half-century. The tourney started earlier this week and concludes this weekend.

THUMBS DOWN! To another hate crime mass shooting. Again, there are two factors present at every shooting -- a weapon and ammunition. Again, thoughts and prayers and positive vibes are of no use to those murdered. Again, we ask -- there are plenty of potential solutions whose efforts have failed. Are we going to keep trying, or are mass shootings something we're willing to accept?

THUMBS UP! Albeit a sad one, to Bob Sargent. The Macon Speedway owner, who has worked at the track for in excess of 40 years, and his ownership group are selling the track to racing promoter Chris Kearns, who will take over the operation next season. Sargent said he's selling Macon Speedway to free up some time to focus on his motorsports promotion company, Track Enterprises, which promotes more than 100 racing events a year.

THUMBS UP! To the Garden Club of Decatur. The group has decorated 17 downtown Decatur planters for the holidays. The volunteer operation partnered with the Beautify Decatur Coalition for the plan.

THUMBS UP! To a family tradition entering its third generation. BeckTech Communications Monday that Chief Executive Officer Matt Beck, 67, will retire and Beck's son-in-law, Brit Miller, will be taking over as the new owner and CEO. Beck's daughter, Christine Chandler, will serve as chief operating officer. The transition marks the third generation of Beck family leadership for the company.