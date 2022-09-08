OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To a big win for Decatur's manufacturing sector. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the first tax incentive package under the Reimagining Electric Vehicles (REV) Act to Decatur-based T/CCI Manufacturing. The company currently builds compressors for internal combustion engine vehicles. It plans to invest more than $20 million to retool its Decatur facility to transition to electric compressor manufacturing. One of the concerns opponents of electric vehicles have is the cost of the machines. More parts being more readily available is one thing that will lower the prices.

THUMBS UP! To a boost for Millikin University. The school's planned nursing simulation lab got a $2 million boost. The Community Project Funding award to the university will cover half the expected $4 million project cost. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees Community Project Funding and the distribution of grants directed by Congress. The shortage of nurses is a nationwide crisis. The crisis won't be solved with this grant or this lab. But the much-needed effort will contribute to a solution.

THUMBS DOWN! To Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Farmers and agriculture media were concerned about the USDA's failure to report grain export numbers. The failure coincides with both the conclusion of a marketing year and rumors about drought-ridden China coming to the U.S. market for corn and soybean purchases. A report is due Monday, but the lack of information is causing concern.

THUMBS UP! To country singer Luke Combs. Playing a show in Maine, he saw children in a crowd holding a sign saying they'd stacked firewood for tickets to the show. After asking the kids how much they paid for their tickets, which cost $100 apiece, Combs reached into his pocket, pulled out $140, and promised them more. The next night, the Grammy-nominated musician apologized to attendees and vowed to refund their money because he was experiencing vocal issues.

THUMBS UP! To the improbable return and success of Albert Pujols. A decade ago, the slugger left the St. Louis Cardinals for California. The Cardinals brought him back this year, and even the most optimistic fans had to guess the move was more nostalgic than strategic. The three-time National League Most Valuable Player (and three-time MVP runner-up) was one of the best hitters in baseball in August, is approaching 700 career home runs, and is eyeing the possibility of a return to the World Series. That would be his first since his last year with the Cardinals. His story this season has risen well above feel-good.