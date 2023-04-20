THUMBS UP! To good news for farmers and their planting plans. Central Illinois farmers are excited about what they call ideal ground and weather. Those same farmers are also asking for patience when they end up on a roadway and potentially slow traffic. The amount of time they'll be on the roads this spring is practically inconsequential. Give them a break.

THUMBS DOWN! As if it needs to be criticized, to "swatting." Calls dotted the state of Illinois last week with threats to high schools and colleges. A total of 21 calls were received in 19 counties. No evidence of credible threats was found. Communities in Illinois and across the country are experiencing what is commonly referred to as "swatting" — a fake report about an active shooter situation, typically at a school. An FBI official said in November that the agency believes the wave of false threats focused on schools may be coming from outside of the country.

THUMBS UP! To Paige Robinson. The Illinois State women's basketball player became the first Redbird selected in the WNBA Draft, being picked in the third round by the Dallas Wings as the 31st overall choice. The Bethany native transferred to ISU after four years at Division II Drury.

THUMBS UP! To Hope From the Heartland. That's a fund set up by the Community Foundation of Macon County. The money goes to support Ukrainian refugees. The Rev. Wayne Kent, retired senior pastor at First Christian Church, has visited refugee centers in Poland twice, with plans to visit again in May, at the church’s expense, he said. None of the money raised will fund his trip; it all goes directly to refugees in the form of food, housing, help with passports and other official papers, medical care and other basic needs. A kickoff event is planned for the Decatur Club on Saturday, April 22.

THUMBS UP! To the Millikin Music Expo. Event creator Martin Atkins founded the expo in 2019 in an effort to build bridges between people in Decatur's burgeoning music scene. Millikin students run the event. The expo is expanding to Chicago in June.

THUMBS DOWN! To secrecy. The public is still due explanations from Illinois State University about the sudden resignation of ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan. Unfortunately, not enough people know the problems with hiding information can often be worse than original accusations, and almost all the information eventually comes out, especially from state institutions.

THUMBS UP! To the Macon County Fair. This year's event, June 7-11, extends the fair by a day. Organizers are to be commended for the ongoing revitalization of the fair. We're a long way from the 2014 financial difficulties that led to the fair being stripped of its ability to host some classic agricultural fair events. That year, a “fairground festival” took the place of the fair proper.

THUMBS UP! To tending to the earth. The Decatur Audubon Society and the Macon County Conservation District will hold their annual Festival of Spring and Sangamon River Cleanup on Saturday, April 22, at the Rock Springs Conservation Area. Registration for the noon to 4 p.m. festival is not required, and all events, except canoeing, are free.