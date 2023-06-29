THUMBS UP! To making the national pastime intercontinental. Baseball isn’t America’s favorite sport anymore. It’s long since been supplanted by the National Football League. But Major League Baseball continued its attempts to export itself last weekend when the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals played a pair of games in England. Each team won a game, and among the crowd were many Central Illinois residents who combined a vacation opportunity with the sport.

THUMBS DOWN! To tumbling scores. Math and reading scores among America's 13-year-olds fell to their lowest levels in decades, with math scores plunging by the largest margin ever recorded, according to the results of a test known as the nation's report card. The results are indicating extended and ongoing setbacks post-pandemic. Similar setbacks were reported last year in results showing the pandemic's impact on America's fourth- and eighth-grade students. The test also revealed a troubling increase in student absenteeism. The share of students missing five or more days of school in a month doubled since 2020, reaching 10% this year.

THUMBS UP! To Arthur. This is the time of year Central Illinois turned its eyes toward the city's annual stunning fireworks show, and this year, there's something more to look at. The U.S. flag-carrying horse rider known as the Rural Patriot is set to appear once again in front of a silent, sparkling cascade of lights during the annual Arthur Fireworks on Saturday, July 1. But now, visitors to downtown Arthur also can see a representation of the rider and this cascade, nicknamed Niagara Falls, throughout the year via a new mural on the north wall of First Neighbor Bank, 119 S. Vine St.

THUMBS DOWN! To businesses strong-arming workers to return to the office. After allowing workers to determine the rules when companies were trying to fill positions post-pandemic, a cooling of the job market has bosses being more insistent on limited work-from-home policies. We hope (but are not optimistic) that those bosses take into consideration the production level and unique life situations of affected employees. Some workers have found having home office work to be a godsend. One of the lessons that should have been clear from the pandemic is that situations can lead to different work outputs from person to person.

THUMBS DOWN! To miserable heat. Temperatures and weather haven't been kind to Central Illinois this summer, as can be seen anywhere a person used to be able to look at grass. But heat indexes in the South have approached 115 degrees, and that heat is not isolated. Summer temperatures have steadily increased over the past three decades. A warming climate will push those temperatures higher, resulting in more and worse heat waves, wildfires and other extreme weather. Protect yourself. Watch for dangerous heat in your area and respond accordingly: Stay inside, drink enough water and avoid direct sunlight or outdoor exercise.