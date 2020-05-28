OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To Decatur’s population drop. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that among U.S. cities with a population in excess of 50,000, Decatur is No. 3 in the country in population drop. Trying to find a silver lining, officials point to a recent annual reduction in population loss. If nothing else, this report shows the importance of making sure everyone possible is counted in the 2020 census.
THUMBS UP! To tentative steps. No one is certain going forward about what is safe, what will be acceptable and what will be desired. But making adjustments and seeing what will work or be embraced. All of us are going to make mistakes, and we’ll need to be flexible. Awareness of that is vital. Also, we hope your favorite restaurant will have outdoor dining soon.
THUMBS UP! To voter inclusion. Illinois, along with many other states, is expanding its voting system to make balloting by mail easier and involving more voters in the process. Concerns about fraud should be listened to carefully. But those concerns also need to be proven. Voting by mail was good enough for President Trump during the primary season. There’s no reason for it to be any less satisfactory for the rest of us.
THUMBS UP! To the Illinois legislature. The body was willing to work late into the evening and early into the morning over the weekend to OK a budget and complete some other work. We’ll see how the budget works out, although it’s safe to say there will be plenty of complaints and thousands of ideas that would have worked better. The conclusion of work instead of leaving things undone is a small measure of progress, but progress nevertheless.
THUMBS UP! To novel celebrations. While we’ve been under the stay-at-home order, some of the more creative and industrious among us have found delightful work-arounds. Drive-by birthdays, socially distant gatherings, drive-in and drive-through churches, parades -- all proof of humans’ desire for contact with one another.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!