OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To Decatur’s population drop. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that among U.S. cities with a population in excess of 50,000, Decatur is No. 3 in the country in population drop. Trying to find a silver lining, officials point to a recent annual reduction in population loss. If nothing else, this report shows the importance of making sure everyone possible is counted in the 2020 census.

THUMBS UP! To tentative steps. No one is certain going forward about what is safe, what will be acceptable and what will be desired. But making adjustments and seeing what will work or be embraced. All of us are going to make mistakes, and we’ll need to be flexible. Awareness of that is vital. Also, we hope your favorite restaurant will have outdoor dining soon.

THUMBS UP! To voter inclusion. Illinois, along with many other states, is expanding its voting system to make balloting by mail easier and involving more voters in the process. Concerns about fraud should be listened to carefully. But those concerns also need to be proven. Voting by mail was good enough for President Trump during the primary season. There’s no reason for it to be any less satisfactory for the rest of us.