OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To acts of kindness. Thousands of them go unrecognized on a daily basis. We're grateful to recognize and report on an effort following an apartment fire in Warrensburg. The American Red Cross and the owner of the apartment building gave immediate help. Grassroots effort led to rooms at the town's library and town hall filling with donations. It's some heart-warming relief amid an awful circumstance.

THUMBS DOWN! To the latest warning of disaster. According to the Associated Press, climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spreading among animal species by 2070. There are, among so many other things, links between disease and climate change. The "I told you so" moments are already here and will continue.

THUMBS UP! To Normal's Leah Marlene. The singer reached the list of the final seven competitors in this year's edition of "American Idol." Her style and her enthusiasm -- particularly her presence on social media -- are infectious.

THUMBS DOWN! The passing of Naomi Judd. The family announced “mental health” as the cause of death, and multiple sources said she took her own life following a longtime battle with mental illness at 76 years old. The mother, a member of The Judds mother-daughter country signing group, was a longtime advocate for mental wellness. Deaths like Judd’s sadly reinforce warnings and concerns about mental health.

THUMBS DOWN! To the way Russia is handling the Brittney Griner situation. The U.S. State Department has now classified WNBA star Griner as wrongfully detained in Russia. Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a star for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, was arrested in February at a Moscow airport and accused by Russian authorities of smuggling significant amounts of a narcotic substance – an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She plays for Russian powerhouse UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason. She's been imprisoned for in excess of 10 weeks. The same team negotiating Griner's release negotiated the release of Marine veteran Trevor Reed last week.

THUMBS UP! To more teachers. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed four bills into law with the aim of addressing statewide teacher shortages, including reducing the reinstatement cost for expired Illinois teacher licenses from $500 to $50. We hope the measure draws more into the field, and we also hope that citizens can remember that changes like the ones these bills are supposed to implement take time. They won't occur overnight.

