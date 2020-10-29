OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the warning from the Decatur Police Department about leaving cars running. Early this week, in a 48-hour stretch, six vehicles were stolen. Five came when an owner left an empty running car, either warming it up or leaving the car briefly. The department’s release stressed “that unless you have the ability to lock your vehicle while it is running, or remote start it, it is unwise to leave the vehicle running and unattended. A warm car isn’t worth the hassle of losing your car for a period of time, possibly wrecked or used in other more serious crimes.”
THUMBS DOWN! To bad COVID-19 news. Yes, we’re all sick of being told the same thing again and again. Yes, we all understand numbers are higher because there are more tests being conducted now than six months ago. But the reason we keep talking about it is because the messages don’t seem to be getting through. Wear a mask. Live with social distancing. Think about people other than yourself. Think, for example, of the people who are filling hospitals and exhausting respirator supplies as they deal with their critical COVID-19 exposure. In some ways, we’re closer than we’ve ever been to being on the other side. In other ways, we’re back at the beginning, no wiser than we were.
THUMBS DOWN! To the non-communicative nature of Decatur Public Schools. Board meetings turn uncomfortable to view, and the board and its representatives refuse comment to parents or media. Their attitude has apparently turned to “vote us out if you don’t like it.” That’s a statement everyone should remember.
THUMBS UP! To repurposing. The New Testament Church of Decatur is taking over the former Hometown Buffet building in Forsyth. Even more fascinating, church leaders are viewing the building as a "mission," and won't even be open on Sundays. An open house is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 14.
THUMBS DOWN! To the inevitable debate that will surround high school sports. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week that high school winter sports would be delayed. The Illinois High School Association essentially said, “Oh, we beg to differ,” and is going ahead with plans to play. The discussion should be had. But it’s difficult to envision anything more than people talking past one another. Both sides have opened the debate with their nuclear options.
THUMBS DOWN! To the handling of the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. In a country filled with a history of dirty political tricks, this one ranks among the most appalling. Barrett's quality as a justice is not the issue. The issue is the way Mitch McConnell has run the U.S. Senate since 2015. His style reminds us of a certain Democrat who's spent too much time running the House in Springfield. That's not a compliment.
