OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To the warning from the Decatur Police Department about leaving cars running. Early this week, in a 48-hour stretch, six vehicles were stolen. Five came when an owner left an empty running car, either warming it up or leaving the car briefly. The department’s release stressed “that unless you have the ability to lock your vehicle while it is running, or remote start it, it is unwise to leave the vehicle running and unattended. A warm car isn’t worth the hassle of losing your car for a period of time, possibly wrecked or used in other more serious crimes.”

THUMBS DOWN! To bad COVID-19 news. Yes, we’re all sick of being told the same thing again and again. Yes, we all understand numbers are higher because there are more tests being conducted now than six months ago. But the reason we keep talking about it is because the messages don’t seem to be getting through. Wear a mask. Live with social distancing. Think about people other than yourself. Think, for example, of the people who are filling hospitals and exhausting respirator supplies as they deal with their critical COVID-19 exposure. In some ways, we’re closer than we’ve ever been to being on the other side. In other ways, we’re back at the beginning, no wiser than we were.