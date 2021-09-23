OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To positive results from Decatur's new FLOCK surveillance cameras. Police say the latest success of the system is in leading to the arrests of people accused in a weekend shooting. While surveillance can be abused and its existence sometimes says negative things about society, it's difficult to argue against surveillance when it helps solve crimes.

THUMBS UP! To our new digs. After 45 years at our current location, the Herald & Review office will be on the second floor of 225 S. Main St., which will be renamed the Herald & Review Building. Changes in the business have led several newspapers to move to smaller facilities. Centralized presses serve numerous newspapers, and remote capabilities have brought an adjustment in the location of workers. We’ll still be as close as we always have been.

THUMBS DOWN! To another surge in COVID deaths. Deaths in the United States have risen to levels not seen since April. The majority of cases and deaths have been to those who have chosen to not be vaccinated. When those numbers are presented, when medical personnel say misinformation and disbelief about the virus is "heart-wrenching and soul-crushing," when we see photos of the temporary art installation on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., with white flags commemorating deaths -- any debate individuals want to raise about the vaccine is maddening. U.S. deaths will almost certainly pass 700,000 before the end of the month.

THUMBS UP! To the participants in the 32nd annual Shoreline Classic. Temporarily losing some of those annual events in 2020 have reminded us to treasure the traditions that continue. The Decatur Running Club event drew 500 runners.

THUMBS UP! To Arts in Central Park. Speaking of traditions that continue, that Decatur Area Arts Council event in downtown Decatur has been ongoing for in excess of 60 years. There's always room for more art in our lives.

THUMBS DOWN! To Decatur Celebration vendors expecting they won't receive refunds as the event goes through bankruptcy. The process is simply a high-profile version of the struggles of a small business. Many of the area's small businesses -- whose last two years have been filled with disasters and uncertainties -- could use a favorable break right now.

