OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To reminding parents of vaccination requirements. All of us lost medical care time last year. The adults need to get back in their checkup routines, and give their dentists calls. And it’s necessary to catch up on vaccinations for school-age children. To see a list of Illinois’ requirements, search “student vaccinations” at herald-review.com.

THUMBS DOWN! To the increased prices of chicken wings. Despite a slight blip at the start of the pandemic -- where consumers made mad rushes for toilet paper, cleaning products, bread and dairy products, to name a few -- we’ve been fortunate to avoid shortages. But lack of workers to process chicken and other workers to deliver the food has led to an increase in price. This won’t be the last time COVID-19’s aftermath has an effect on our shopping lives.

THUMBS UP! Again to the idea of a vacant building registration program. Last month, we pointed out how Decatur has many large buildings that once served industrial roles. When emergencies strike, first responders walk into situations where there's a potential danger they might not have any idea about. As a reminder of the danger and of the plan that’s needed, the worst happened this week in Morris, a city in northern Illinois. Lithium batteries exploded inside a burning former paper mill believed long abandoned. City officials ordered the evacuation of in excess of 3,000 people from 950 homes. We certainly don’t think we’re in that situation here, but neither did Morris officials. Registrations would be a step toward safety.

THUMBS UP! To courts become more active and efficient. State courthouses across Illinois may end social distancing measures and starting Oct. 1 criminal defendants may again invoke their right to a speedy trial under new Illinois Supreme Court rules. The date was chosen to give judges time to prepare. In-person and virtual court hearings have been held, but conducting criminal trials has been difficult.

THUMBS UP! To a positive COVID-19 milestone. Illinois reported zero COVID deaths on Tuesday, the first time the state has been able to make such a report since March 2020. That doesn’t mean no one in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday, just that no deaths were reported officially. Nevertheless, it’s a mark worth celebrating.

