OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! The Decatur Airport is turning 75 years old and it will be celebrating the milestone with an air show in August. The event, free to the public, will be presented two days, Aug. 14-15. We look forward to as many summer gatherings as we can get.

THUMBS DOWN! To the return of winter. Don't try to remind us that there's an 80-degree day in next week's forecast. Some of us had already mowed out lawns multiple times. Let's get on with spring already.

THUMBS UP! To Lutheran School Association students. They've scattered brightly-painted rocks around the city as part of its "Promcoming" week. If you find one, the students would really appreciate it if you'd take a photo of yourself with the rock and send it to one of the school's social media accounts on Facebook or Instagram. Then if you like, hide it for someone else to find, or you can keep it.

THUMBS UP! To Elyce Knudsen. The Millikin women’s basketball freshman guard was named the D3hoops.com Central Region Rookie of the Year and selected to the All-Central Region Second Team. That's just the latest as the Tolono Unity graduate last month was named the CCIW Newcomer of the Year and was a unanimous All-Conference First Team selection.

THUMBS DOWN! To another troubling mark in the world's battle against COVID-19. The world death toll passed 3 million over the weekend, but that isn't the most troubling news. Brazil is presently averaging 3,000 deaths per day, and a World Health Organization official called Brazil a "raging inferno." However positive news may be in the United States, if the outbreak isn't controlled everywhere, it isn't controlled anywhere.

